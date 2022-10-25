Watch CBS News

8-year-old boy shot, killed in Bronzeville

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports police said the boy was inside a unit in a high-rise building in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue at 5:48 p.m. with other people when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
