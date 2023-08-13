Armed group robs 8 people within two hours in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a warning after eight people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning by a group of males within two hours.

The robberies happened in the Near West Side, West Ridge, Forest Glen, and Portage Park neighborhoods.

Police say three to six offenders would exit a stolen car and display multiple firearms, including rifles, and proceeded to rob the victims of their personal belongings. In most instances, victims were ordered to provide the passwords/PIN numbers to their cellphones.

Incident times and locations:

700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 4:19 a.m.

2100 block of West Farwell Avenue at 5 a.m.

7000 block of North Ridge Boulevard at 5:10 a.m.

5000 block of North Northwest Highway at 5:10 a.m.

3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 5:38 a.m.

5100 block of North Elston Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

5100 block of West Foster Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

4100 block of North Cicero Avenue at 6:05 a.m.

The offenders were described as African American males between 17-25 years old wearing dark-colored clothing, and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.