1 killed, 2 children among 4 hurt after South Side Chicago apartment fire

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and four others were hurt, including two children, in an apartment fire in the South Shore neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 2:30 a.m., a fire broke out inside the three-flat apartment building in the 2400 block of East 78th Street.

A 24-year-old man was found at the scene and was pronounced dead.  

The four who were taken to a hospital include a 27-year-old man who was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition for a non-fire-related injury. A 24-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital — a 2-year-old boy was listed in good condition, and a 7-year-old boy was in critical condition with unknown injuries. 

Police said 23 people were displaced as a result of the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on June 15, 2024 / 1:10 PM CDT

