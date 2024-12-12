Winning $700K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Chicago grocery store

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Lottery player won $700,000 in last month's Lucky Day Lotto drawing after they bought the ticket at a grocery store on the city's Northwest Side, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased for the Sunday, Nov. 10 evening drawing at Jewel-Osco, 4660 West Irving Park Road.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 11, 13, 21, 33, and 35.

"I've always wondered what it would feel like to win the lottery. Well, I can tell you, it feels really good. I definitely feel like I hit the jackpot!" the winner said.

As for what the winner will do with his winnings?

"I am planning a trip to Europe with my wife. I want to visit Portugal, Italy, and Spain. It will be so nice to enjoy our trip, and this money gives us the opportunity to travel more often and take longer trips."

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco will receive a 1% bonus of the prize amount, or $7,000.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.