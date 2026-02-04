7-year-old cancer patient Alexander Brown helps pass "Give Kids a Chance Act" pediatric healthcare bill

President Trump has signed legislation that could change treatments and outcomes for pediatric cancer patients, and a 7-year-old boy from Illinois helped make it happen.

Alexander Brown, of Hinsdale, went to Washington, D.C., last winter so he and his family could put a face on the plight of childhood cancer and meet with lawmakers to advocate for the "Give Kids a Chance Act."

The legislation paves the way for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve pediatric cancer trials that use a combination of drugs.

Alexander was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor in 2023. He went through surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy before he ever went to kindergarten.

The "Give Kids a Chance Act" was close to passing a few times since then, but kept hitting snags.

The Brown family returned to Capitol Hill in September 2025 to push for the bill again. Eventually, it was included as part of a massive spending bill to end the partial government shutdown that began Saturday.

President Trump signed that funding bill on Tuesday, making the "Give Kids a Chance Act" law.

Alexander's parents, Matt and Christy Brown, were overjoyed to have turned their son's horrific diagnosis into something positive.

"We feel fantastic about it. This has been such a long time coming. So many people have, you know, dedicated time and effort to make it happen," Matt said. "So many kids get diagnosed every single day. So, you know, the future just looks a little bit brighter for Alexander, and for so many other kids as well because of this."

As a memento, the Browns have given CBS News Chicago's Lauren Victory and the lawmakers they have met a photo of Alexander and a frame with the message "May you be proud of the work that you do, the person you are, and the difference you make."