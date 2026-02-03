Government shutdown live updates with House set to vote on package to end partial funding lapse
What to know about the partial government shutdown
- The House is set to vote Tuesday on a massive funding package as lawmakers aim to bring an end to the partial government shutdown after funding lapsed for a majority of the government on Saturday.
- The five-bill package funds the departments of Defense, State, Treasury and others, along with a two-week extension of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which has been at the center of the impasse as Democrats demand reforms to how immigration enforcement agencies like ICE conduct their operations.
- The funding package cleared the House Rules Committee in a vote along party lines on Monday night. House Speaker Mike Johnson will face another crucial test in a party-line procedural vote late Tuesday morning. He can afford to lose just one Republican if all members are present and voting.
- Several conservatives demanded that legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections be attached to the package. But President Trump weighed in Monday, urging lawmakers to swiftly move forward with the package without changes.
SAVE Act demands pushed aside — for now
Republican leaders appeared to successfully quell a push by some House conservatives to attach an elections-related bill known as the SAVE Act to the funding package Monday, which threatened to stall the effort to reopen the government.
Conservatives have long rallied behind the SAVE Act, which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship in person to register to vote in federal elections. The bill passed the House in April but hasn't been taken up in the Senate.
The push, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, threatened passage of the funding package, since House GOP leaders can only afford to lose a single vote on a party-line procedural vote ahead of a vote on final passage.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Monday that attaching the legislation would doom the funding package in the upper chamber. Hours later, President Trump weighed in on Truth Social, urging lawmakers to support the funding agreement and "send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY," while noting that there should be "NO CHANGES at this time."
After a meeting at the White House, Luna and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told reporters later Monday that they will vote "yes" on the procedural vote to advance the funding package, while pointing to assurances they said they received about passing the measure in the Senate.
Whether and how the measure moves forward in the upper chamber remains to be seen.
First vote expected around 11:15 a.m.
The procedural vote to adopt the rule, which governs debate, is expected to begin around 11:15 a.m. ET.
Once Republicans overcome the procedural vote, the House can begin an hour of debate on the funding package, which is equally divided between Republicans and Democrats.
A vote on final passage is expected after 1 p.m.
House Rules Committee tees up funding package for floor vote
In an 8-4 vote along party lines, the House Rules Committee advanced the funding package Monday night, teeing it up for a floor vote Tuesday.
Before final passage, Johnson will face a crucial test in a procedural vote that Republicans will have to clear without any Democratic support. Johnson is operating with a one-vote margin.