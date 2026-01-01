7-year-old boy shot in the arm inside home in Humboldt Park

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the arm when another child got their hands on a gun Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 7 p.m., a 7-year-old boy was shot in the left bicep inside a home in the 3200 block of West Division Street.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, another child accidentally shot the boy after finding a gun in the home.

The 7-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene, but no one was in custody Thursday night.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.