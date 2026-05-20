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Chicago police search for 7 people in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police on Wednesday were searching for seven people in connection with an armed robbery at the Thorndale CTA Red Line stop earlier this month.

The robbery happened in broad daylight at 12:49 p.m. Friday, May 1, at the Chicago Transit Authority 'L' stop, at Thorndale Avenue between Broadway and Winthrop Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood.

A police community alert did not get into details about the armed robbery, who the victim was, and what, if anything, was taken.

Police released surveillance images of seven suspects.

thorndale-ave-red-line-robbers.jpg
Chicago Transit Authority

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447, or to send a tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference RD: JK238303.

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