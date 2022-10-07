7 injured, 3 seriously in Back of the Yards crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are seriously injured following a crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, according to Chicago Fire officials.

The crash happened around 6:59 a.m. on the corner of 47th and Ashland Avenue.

Fire officials said a van carrying eight to ten people and a car were involved in the crash. It is unclear how many people were in the car.

Seven people were transported to an area hospital, three of which in serious condition, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.