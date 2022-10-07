7 injured, 1 critically in Back of the Yards crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is critically injured and six others are hurt following a crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the corner of 47th and Ashland Avenue.

Police said a passenger van driven by a man, 56, was traveling southbound and attempted a left-hand turn when it collided with a Toyota Camry driven by a man, 71, traveling northbound. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

A 58-year-old passenger of the van was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Five other passengers in the van were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Fire officials say the van was carrying eight to ten people.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No citations have been issued, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.