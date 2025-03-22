Winning $600K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at suburban Chicago gas station

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600,000 was sold this week at a gas station in a northern Chicago suburb, according to lottery officials.

It was sold at a Circle K station located at 1000 Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

The ticket purchased for Thursday's midday drawing matched all five numbers: 4, 30, 32, 33, and 43.

The station will receive a one-percent bonus of the prize amount, or $6,000, for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. In the meantime, they are advised to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.