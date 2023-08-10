6-year-old shot in Crest Hill

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road.

A 6-year-old suffered a gunshot wound while riding in a car, according to police. The child was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center, where their condition was stabilized.

Police said it appeared to be a targeted shooting, and not random, but police did not say who the intended victim was.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crest Hill Police at 815-741-5115. Anonymous tips can be provided to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or by texting "wilcocs" & tip to 274637.