Police say 6-year-old boy stabbed 2-year-old brother to death in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy stabbed his 2-year-old brother to death in Joliet late Friday afternoon, police said.

Joliet police were called at 5:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Fairway Drive, near Pembroke Road, for a child who had been stabbed. They found the 2-year-old boy in the house with multiple stab wounds, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the toddler had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, police said.

Numerous questions remained Friday night about what exactly happened.

The 2-year-old was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in an ambulance. He died at the hospital, police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified and is investigating, police said.