6 wounded, including 2 Illinois State University students, in Normal, Illinois shooting

Two Illinois State University students were among six people wounded in a mass shooting in downstate Normal, Illinois, early Sunday.

Normal police said on social media that at 2:40 a.m., they were called for multiple shots fired in the 700 block of Franklin Avenue Officers found several people outside who had been shot.

Police said all six victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though they did not specify each victim's condition. The victims included two juvenile boys, two men, and two women, police said.

Illinois State University police said on social media that two of those injured were students at the university.

University police said the shooting site was off campus.

Normal police were investigating and collecting evidence in coordination with Illinois State Police. No one was in custody as of midday Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Normal police Detective Kyle McComber at 309-433-3415 or kmccomber@normalil.gov.