6 teen boys charged with robbing smoke shop in Chicago's West Loop

Six teens were arrested and charged Sunday with robbing a smoke shop in the West Loop and beating a man there.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the six teenage boys walked into SmokePost, at 1063 W. Madison St., and started stealing items, police said. They also punched a 25-year-old man in the face with closed fists, police said.

Police apprehended all the teens soon afterward.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with one felony count each of robbery and aggravated battery to a merchant, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property of less than $500.

The other suspects — two more 15-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys, and a 17-year-old boy — were all charged with robbery and criminal damage to real property. A warrant was also out for one of the 16-year-old boys, police said.