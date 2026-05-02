Chicago police seeking to identify 6 suspects in violent robbery on CTA bus in Washington Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying six people they said participated in a violent robbery on board a CTA bus on the South Side last month.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on April 9 in the 5800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said that the victim was a passenger on the bus when five male suspects surrounded the victim, took his property, and punched him in the face multiple times in the face before leaving the bus.

The group above is wanted in connection with a violent robbery on board a CTA bus in Washington Park on April 9. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK211921.