6 people injured, 1 critically, after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were hospitalized after a mass shooting in West Englewood early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police said two people close to a group exchanged gunfire, in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue.

A man was hit in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said three women and two other men were taken to local hospitals where they are expected to recover from their physical injuries.

The shooters ran away.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.