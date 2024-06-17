Watch CBS News
Local News

6 people injured, 1 critically, after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were hospitalized after a mass shooting in West Englewood early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police said two people close to a group exchanged gunfire, in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue.

A man was hit in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. 

Police said three women and two other men were taken to local hospitals where they are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

The shooters ran away.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 6:55 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.