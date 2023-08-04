CPD issue alert after 6 pedestrians robbed at gunpoint within an hour on Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after six people were robbed at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon.

The robberies happened during the 1 p.m. hour in the Avondale, Belmont Gardens, Belmont Cragin, Austin, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

Police said two or three offenders would approach the victims, who are on foot, in a 2018 KIA sedan, exit the car armed with handguns, and demand their property.

Incident times and locations:

4300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue at 1:01 pm

2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 1:05 pm

2600 block of North Narragansett Avenue at 1:30 pm

4900 block of West Wabansia Avenue at 1:39 pm

4900 block of West Wabansia Avenue at 1:53 pm

1600 block of North Pulaski Road at 1:55 pm

The offenders were described as Black males between 15-25 wearing black face masks, dark clothing, and armed with handguns.

Police released a similar alert of robberies where six others were also robbed at gunpoint on the Northwest Side. That happened during the early morning hours of the same day.

There's no word on if the two are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.