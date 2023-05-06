Watch CBS News
6 defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case want trial moved to Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) -- Six defendants in the country's largest pandemic fraud case want their trial moved from Minneapolis to Chicago.

Right now, a total of 60 people are charged in a scheme that federal prosecutors say resulted in the theft of $250 million in funding that was meant to go to nutrition programs for children.

The allegations focus on the Minnesota group Feeding Our Future, which investigators say purposely exploited COVID-19 rules in the alleged scheme. Feeding Our Future was a program that helped divvy up the government money and connect food service providers with schools, day cares and after-school programs.

in 2019, the nonprofit disbursed about $3.5 million worth to day cares and after-school programs. By 2021, its receipts had skyrocketed to more than $200 million.

In a change-of-venue motion, an attorney said six defendants cannot receive a fair trial in Minnesota due to news conferences by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, and ensuing media coverage.

