FBI offering $5K reward for information leading to suspect in armed robbery of 2 North Side banks

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

FBI investigating 2 connected bank robberies on North Side
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed two North Side banks on Monday.

The FBI said just after 9:30 a.m., the suspect robbed the Huntington Bank at 1400 W. Fullerton Ave. Hours later, around 12:06 p.m., he robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 North Broadway.

Authorities said he walked in, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a dark facial covering, dark pants with white soles, and a red drawstring backpack. He left the scene on foot and remains at large.

Robber targets 2 North Side banks
FBI

Anyone with information can call 312-421-6700 or visit  tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

