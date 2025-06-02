FBI offering $5K reward for information leading to suspect in armed robbery of 2 North Side banks
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed two North Side banks on Monday.
The FBI said just after 9:30 a.m., the suspect robbed the Huntington Bank at 1400 W. Fullerton Ave. Hours later, around 12:06 p.m., he robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 North Broadway.
Authorities said he walked in, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.
No injuries were reported in the robberies.
He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a dark facial covering, dark pants with white soles, and a red drawstring backpack. He left the scene on foot and remains at large.
Anyone with information can call 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.