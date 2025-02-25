Watch CBS News
Highs in the 50s in Chicago with rain on the way

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Mild weather continues for another day before rain arrives on Wednesday. 

After an early Tuesday morning rain shower, the skies clear for afternoon sunshine. 

Highs will reach near 50 degrees by the afternoon. Clouds move back in as a rain chance develop overnight into Wednesday. Most of the rain on Wednesday falls in the morning hours during the morning rush hour. Conditions improve for the afternoon. 

Highs stay in the 50s for another day. 

Slightly cooler conditions are expected for Thursday in the 40s. More highs in the 50s are ahead for Friday. It comes with stronger winds with gusts 40+ mph. 

Colder but seasonable temperatures are ahead for the weekend with highs in the 30s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

