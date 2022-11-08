Watch CBS News
Local News

$50,000 reward for information on USPS armed robbery in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on a person suspected of robbing a postal worker in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood. 

kolin-suspect-photo-1.jpg
USPS

According to the USPS's Inspection Service, the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, October 19 around 5:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Kolin Avenue in West Lawn.

kolin-suspect-photo-2.jpg
USPS

The suspect flashed a gun and demanded what the carrier had with them. The suspect wore a black facemask, black jacket, dark pants and rode off on a bicycle. 

kolin-suspect-photos.jpg
CBS

The USPS said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 

kolin-reward-poster.jpg
USPS

Anyone with information is asked to contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and use Reference Case No. 3866869.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.