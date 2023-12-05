Watch CBS News
50-year-old man shot to death in Chicago

By Yolanda Perdomo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the suspect in a shooting death Tuesday morning in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

It happened in the 6600 block of South Hamilton around 9:10 a.m. 

Police said the 50-year-old  man was in the backseat of a car "when an unknown male offender approached and opened fire."

The man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was seen running southbound from the scene. 

So far, there's no one in custody.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 1:03 PM CST

