50-year-old man shot to death in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the suspect in a shooting death Tuesday morning in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.
It happened in the 6600 block of South Hamilton around 9:10 a.m.
Police said the 50-year-old man was in the backseat of a car "when an unknown male offender approached and opened fire."
The man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was seen running southbound from the scene.
So far, there's no one in custody.
