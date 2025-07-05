Watch CBS News
5-year-old girl critical after falling into pool at suburban Chicago home

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

A 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after falling into a pool at a home Friday evening in the southwest suburbs.

Police said that around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Silver Fox Drive in unincorporated Lemont Township, where they learned that a child had fallen into a pool.

Lemont Fire Department paramedics also arrived at the scene and performed life-saving measures.

The child was taken to Silver Cross Hospital and later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital, where the child was in critical condition.

No further information about the incident was immediately available. 

