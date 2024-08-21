Watch CBS News
5-year-old boy shot on West Side of Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 10 a.m., a man and the boy were outside in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue when shots rang out.

The 5-year-old boy was shot in his left leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one else was injured, and no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.

