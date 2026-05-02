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Chicago police seeking to identify 5 suspects in violent robbery on CTA bus in Washington Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying five people they said participated in a violent robbery on board a CTA bus on the South Side last month.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on April 9 in the 5800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said that the victim was a passenger on the bus when five male suspects surrounded the victim, took his property, and punched him in the face multiple times in the face before leaving the bus.

5 washington park robbery suspects
The group above is wanted in connection with a violent robbery on board a CTA bus in Washington Park on April 9. Chicago Police Department 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK211921.

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