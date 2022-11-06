Watch CBS News
5 wounded in gang-related shooting at birthday party in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are hurt after a shooting in Archer Heights.

The shooting happened just after midnight near Archer and Kolin.

Police say during a birthday party, one gang member was approached by an opposing gang member. Shots were fired during an argument.

One person hurt is cooperating with police.

Four other people self-transported to a local hospital and are not cooperating with police.

Two of them are in serious condition.

No one is in custody. 

November 6, 2022 / 8:00 AM

