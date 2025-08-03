Watch CBS News
5 people injured in rollover crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago's south suburbs

Adam Harrington
Five people were injured Sunday in a rollover crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago's south suburbs.

Illinois State Police said at 11:46 a.m., one vehicle was involved in a crash on the southbound Bishop Ford (I-94) at 159th Street in South Holland. All five occupants were taken to area hospitals with injuries, state police said.

The accident victims' conditions were not specified.

All lanes of the Bishop Ford were shut down after the crash, and reopened around 5:50 p.m., state police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

