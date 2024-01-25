5 overnight business burglaries in Chicago prompts police investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after five businesses were burglarized overnight. Three were liquor stores, and the other two were clothing and cosmetics stores.

The burglaries happened on the North, Northwest, and Near South Sides between the hours of 1:30 and 5:30 a.m.

The first burglary happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Halsted Street, where police said the front window of a liquor store was found shattered. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Later in the morning, police responded to a similar burglary at a clothing store, in the 100 block of North Peoria Street, where the front glass door was also shattered. Officers determined that merchandise was taken following a walkthrough.

Two more burglaries soon followed at 3:23 and 3:26 a.m. including another liquor store and a Sephora, both in the 3400 block of North Southport Avenue. Police said merchandise was taken from those businesses as well.

A third liquor store was then burglarized just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Wells Street. Police said in that burglary, two unidentified males broke a window of that business, entered, and took merchandise from inside. The offenders then got into a maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge, and fled in an unknown direction.

It is unclear if the two offenders of the last burglary are connected to the previous four. No arrests were made in any of the burglaries.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.