5 hurt, including 3 children, in Marengo, Illinois, crash

Five people were hurt, including three children, after a crash Sunday morning in Marengo, Illinois.

Around 8:47 a.m., the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to the intersection of Collins Road and Vermont Road in unincorporated Woodstock for a reported crash with entrapment. They found a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage.

One of the vehicles, a small SUV driven by a woman, was rolled onto its side and was partially hanging over a guardrail. She was assisted from the wreckage by fire personnel and taken to an ambulance for evaluation. No extrication was needed.

Additional ambulances were requested due to the number of patients and the complexity of the incident. A medical helicopter was also requested to the scene.

A total of six patients were evaluated, fire officials said.

Five occupants were in a pickup truck, including a woman and three children who were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. The pickup driver declined additional medical attention at the scene.

Fire officials said the medical helicopter initially dispatched to the scene landed in a nearby field but experienced a minor mechanical issue before patient transport could begin.

A second helicopter was then requested and successfully completed the airlift of the SUV driver, who was taken in serious condition to Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside Campus in Rockford.

The intersection was closed in all directions for nearly two hours while emergency crews treated patients, secured the scene, and coordinated air medical operations.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.