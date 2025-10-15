5 businesses burglarized in 5 North Side neighborhoods, police say

Chicago police issued an alert after five businesses were burglarized in five neighborhoods Wednesday morning on the city's North Side.

It happened between the hours of 3 and 7 a.m. in the Lake View East, Lake View, Lincoln Square, Andersonville, and Roscoe Village neighborhoods.

CPD said that in each incident, one or two suspects entered a business after breaking a front glass window or door before going inside and taking money from the cash registers.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

3700 block of North Broadway at 3:26 a.m. - Lake View East

3400 block of North Southport Avenue at 6:15 a.m. - Lake View

1900 block of West Foster Avenue at 6:41 a.m. - Lincoln Square

5200 block of North Clark Street at 6:43 a.m. - Andersonville

1900 block of West Addison Street at 6:58 a.m. - Roscoe Village

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number 253044.