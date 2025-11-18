Burglars target 5 businesses in Chicago's East Hyde Park

Chicago police issued an alert after five businesses were burglarized on the city's South Side on Tuesday morning.

The burglaries happened between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., with four reported in the 1600 block of East 55th Street and a fifth in the 1600 block of East 56th Street in the East Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said in each incident, three suspects broke the front glass of each business before entering, taking property, and then fleeing the scene.

Police only had a vague description of the suspects, but said they were wearing masks and gloves, with two wearing black hooded sweatshirts and the third wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P251118.