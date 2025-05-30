4th annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest returns with extended day to Portage Park

The annual Windy City Dog Fest returns Friday in Portage Park for its fourth year.

There is more good news. The event has expanded to three days.

The event will kick off at the neighborhood's Six Corners in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

This year, the event will feature nine of Chicagoland's favorite hot dog vendors competing for your vote to become top dog. There will also be vendors and entertainment all weekend.

Chicago's Dog House is one of the restaurants participating this year. Owner Aaron Wolfson explains why people should come out and experience the festival.

"It's always a really busy festival, and I think they just want to extend the festival one more day to bring more people there for people to enjoy it, and it's a great event. I say come on by, bring your family … it's a wonderful event," he said.

Saturday, contestants will compete in a hot dog-eating contest, and the Top Dog Parade will be held on Sunday.

The event opens from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on the event's website.