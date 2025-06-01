48 pets adopted at PAWS Chicago's Angels with Tails event

Chicago families were out Sunday enjoying the sunshine and picking up some new furry friends.

PAWS Chicago hosted its Angels with Tails event Sunday in the Gold Coast. Dozens of puppies and dogs, kittens and cats were placed in 40 storefronts around the neighborhood so that people could stroll along the sidewalk and meet potential new family members.

"It's critical, because people think, 'You know, maybe I won't go to that breeder. Maybe I'll find that homeless animal,' because they are the best pets," said PAWS Chicago founder and chair Paula Fassesas, "and you feel good when you rescue an animal and you save its life — you feel good."

A total of 48 pets found new homes at the event Sunday — 35 through PAWS Chicago, and 13 through the organization's rescue partners.

Several retailers — including Giorgio Armani, 25 E. Oak St., the Talbott Hotel at 20 E. Delaware Pl., and Tod's, 121 E. Oak St. — donated a portion of their sales directly to PAWS Sunday.

PAWS said about 56 animals arrive at Chicago Animal Care & Control every day, so adoption events like the one on Sunday make a big difference.