Thousands partake in 47th annual Run for the Zoo at Lincoln Park Zoo

Thousands in Chicago hit the pavement at Lincoln Park Zoo Sunday morning for the annual Run for the Zoo.

It was the 47th year for the event, which brings together zoo community members to support wildlife in Chicago and around the world while raising money for the zoo's wildlife conservation efforts.

This year's theme was the pygmy hippopotamus, inspired by Annie and Pogo at the zoo.

Organizers said 4,500 runners and walkers participated in the 5K run and walk and 10K run, which featured views of Lake Michigan, the city's skyline, and protected natural areas and habitats throughout the zoo.

Over 100 others also completed the virtual 5K and 10K.

This year's event raised over $20,000 for the zoo.

Lincoln Park Zoo is free to the public but relies on private donations and guests' purchases, which make up 85% of its funding.