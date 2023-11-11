Chicago shooting: 40-year-old man shot and killed in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting left a 40-year-old man dead on Chicago's South Side Saturday evening.

Around 6:23 p.m., the victim was approached by an unknown offender in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue. The offender fired shots and struck the victim in the torso area, police said.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating the incident.