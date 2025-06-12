Watch CBS News
4-year-old girl hurt after falling from second-story window in South Austin, police sources say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after falling from a second-story window overnight on the city's West Side.

According to police sources, it happened just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 5300 block of West Congress Parkway.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Officers also found three other children, ages 8, 11, and 13, inside the home unsupervised. They were also taken to Stroger for evaluation.

It's unclear where the parents or guardians were at the time of the incident.

Illinois law requires that kids be at least 14 years of age to be left home alone.

