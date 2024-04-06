Watch CBS News
Local News

4-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool at suburban Chicago hotel

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a pool at a hotel in Glenview Friday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Renaissance Hotel at 1400 Milwaukee Avenue, where the boy was found. 

Fire crews took the child to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment. 

He remains in serious condition as of Saturday.

Glenview police were investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 9:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.