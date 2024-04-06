4-year-old boy found unresponsive in pool at suburban Chicago hotel

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a pool at a hotel in Glenview Friday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Renaissance Hotel at 1400 Milwaukee Avenue, where the boy was found.

Fire crews took the child to Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.

He remains in serious condition as of Saturday.

Glenview police were investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.