4-year-old Wisconsin boy calls 911 after his mom eats his ice cream

A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin was so upset after his mom ate his ice cream that he called police. The boy called 911 in Racine County last week and asked that his mom be locked up.

"My mommy is being bad," the boy told a dispatcher.

"Okay, what's going on?" the dispatcher asked.

"Come and get my mommy," the boy replied.

That's when his mom got on the line, and told the dispatcher, "This little one got the phone and he's 4." She went on to tell the dispatcher, "We're trying to catch him, because he said he was gonna call 911."

"No, I called the police, and I just told her to come and get my mommy," the boy interjected. "I just told her to put her to jail. So leave me alone."

"I ate his ice cream, so that's probably why he's calling 911," his mom replied.

Police went to the family's home to make sure there was nothing more serious going on at the house, and when officers showed up, the boy told them he changed his mind about sending his mom to jail, he just wanted some ice cream.

Officers returned the next day with a surprise delivery of ice cream for the boy.