4 wounded after drive-by shooting in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are wounded following a shooting on the city's West Side Thursday night.

Police said around 9:44 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 2800 block of West Polk, when they were struck by gunfire by an unidentified offender in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 59-year-old man was shot in the knee and is listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the arm and is listed good condition at Mt. Sinai.

A 50-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso and leg and is listed in serious condition at Mt. Sinai.

The vehicle fled the scene southbound on California, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.