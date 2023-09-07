Watch CBS News
4 teens charged with armed carjacking in Jeffrey Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teens were charged with carjacking a 25-year-old man at gunpoint in Jeffrey Manor Wednesday evening.

Chicago police said two boys and two girls, all 15 years old, were arrested around 8:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Justine Street.

They were taken into custody moments after taking a vehicle from the victim in the 2400 block of East 97th Street.

All four were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. 

One of the boys was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. One of the girls received an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 7:46 AM

