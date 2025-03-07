4 suspects sought in robbery of senior citizen on Chicago train last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying four suspects in connection to a robbery of a senior citizen onboard a CTA Red Line train last month.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the 4600 block of North Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the victim was on the train when he was approached by the suspects, who took his cell phone. When he tried to get it back, he was beaten by the group.

The suspects were described as two African American men and two women. Surveillance cameras captured one of the men wearing a purple hoodie and a black jacket with yellow lettering. The other was wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie, and wearing sunglasses.

One of the women was wearing a green coat with fur on the hood. The second woman was wearing a black coat.

Police are advising riders to always be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity, and never pursue an assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.