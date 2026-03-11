Kankakee District 111 schools will be closed Wednesday following severe storms

Kankakee School District 111 announced that all schools will be closed on Wednesday after severe storms hit the county on Tuesday.

The district posted on social media that the closures were due to "widespread storm impacts, including power outages and damage."

Tuesday night's in-person board meeting was also canceled due to a power outage at Kankakee Junior High School. All athletic practices and games were also called off.

The closures come after the county experienced widespread damage from severe storms that left downed trees and power lines. Homes and businesses were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

"Your Safety is our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time," the district's post read.

In addition to District 111, Kankakee Community College posted on social media that its Riverfront campus and manufacturing and industrial technology center, along with its north and south extension centers, will also be closed.