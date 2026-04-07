4 people sought in connection with homicide in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for four people in connection with a homicide on the Northwest Side last month.

The incident happened around 3:19 a.m. on March 24 in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

The suspects were described as three African American men, who at the time of the incident, one wore a black jacket, a black baseball hat, and blue jeans. The second man wore a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The third wore a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a brown winter hat.

They are also searching for a woman who police described as Asian and who wore a black jacket and white pants at the time.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information on the individuals or their whereabouts is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6614. Tipsters who wish to remain can submit information to CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK192078.