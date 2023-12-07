4 armed robbery suspects in custody after police chase ends on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people accused of armed robbery were arrested following a chase that ended in the Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police arrested the four suspects after their car jumped a curb and struck a gate around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 38th Street.
Officers at the scene recovered at least one weapon from inside the car.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
No further information was available.
