4 armed robbery suspects in custody after police chase ends on Chicago's Southwest Side

4 armed robbery suspects arrested after chase ends in Brighton Park

4 armed robbery suspects arrested after chase ends in Brighton Park

4 armed robbery suspects arrested after chase ends in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people accused of armed robbery were arrested following a chase that ended in the Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police arrested the four suspects after their car jumped a curb and struck a gate around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 38th Street.

Officers at the scene recovered at least one weapon from inside the car.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

No further information was available.