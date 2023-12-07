Watch CBS News
Local News

4 armed robbery suspects in custody after police chase ends on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

4 armed robbery suspects arrested after chase ends in Brighton Park
4 armed robbery suspects arrested after chase ends in Brighton Park 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people accused of armed robbery were arrested following a chase that ended in the Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday morning. 

Illinois State Police arrested the four suspects after their car jumped a curb and struck a gate around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 38th Street. 

Officers at the scene recovered at least one weapon from inside the car.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 9:31 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.