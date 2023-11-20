4 hurt, including 2 children in head-on crash in Chicago suburb

Uni. ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) – Four people were hurt, including two children after a head-on crash in Unincorporated Round Lake Monday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Fairfield Road in the area of Nippersink Road around 6:30 a.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Arriving deputies found two cars with heavy damage.

Initial reports revealed a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by an unaged Round Lake Beach woman, was traveling northbound on Fairfield Road. After crossing Nippersink Road, for an unknown reason, veered into the southbound lanes – striking an Acura MDX, driven by a 39-year-old woman, of Wauconda, traveling southbound head-on. Two middle-school-aged children were passengers inside the Acura.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. The children were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Deputies say those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An open container of alcohol was located in the Chevrolet, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.