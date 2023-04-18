Man wearing yellow jacket robs, assaults 3 in Rogers Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating after three people were robbed in Rogers Park in a matter of minutes.
Each of the robberies happened on April 10 within a half hour just blocks apart.
Police say a young man walked up to the victims on the sidewalk, demanded their stuff, then either hit or kicked each victim before he ran off.
Incident times and locations:
• 7400 block of North Clark Street at 8:30 p.m.
• 1900 block of West Howard Street at 8:46 p.m.
• 7300 block of North Ridge Avenue at 9:00 p.m.
All three victims told police the robber wore a yellow jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.
