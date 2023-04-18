Watch CBS News
Man wearing yellow jacket robs, assaults 3 in Rogers Park, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating after three people were robbed in Rogers Park in a matter of minutes.

Each of the robberies happened on April 10 within a half hour just blocks apart.

Police say a young man walked up to the victims on the sidewalk, demanded their stuff, then either hit or kicked each victim before he ran off.

Incident times and locations:

• 7400 block of North Clark Street at 8:30 p.m.

• 1900 block of West Howard Street at 8:46 p.m.

• 7300 block of North Ridge Avenue at 9:00 p.m.

All three victims told police the robber wore a yellow jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

