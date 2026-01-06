Three teens charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery on North Side

Three teenage boys were charged after Chicago police said they robbed a man and tried to rob another man, both at gunpoint, on the city's North Side on Monday.

The boys, ages 15 to 17, were arrested and charged with felony armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. The 17-year-old was additionally charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

According to Chicago police, the boys were taken into custody just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. They were identified as three of the suspects who allegedly participated in an armed robbery of a 44-year-old man in the 6600 block of North Maplewood Avenue around 10 p.m. in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said they also attempted to rob a 42-year-old man around 10:54 p.m., in the 2200 block of West Winona Street in Ravenswood.

No further information was released.