3 Teens arrested, charged in connection to Humboldt Park robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenage boys are charged and charged after three armed robberies in Humboldt Park.

They happened just minutes and blocks apart.

Two boys, 12 and 13, boys were arrested Thursday. The third boy, 15, boy was arrested Friday.

Chicago police say the 13-year-old allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint near Keeler and Wabansia - around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28.

The 12-year-old is accused of robbing a man and a woman just a block away near North Avenue and Karlov about an hour later.

Police say the 15-year-old was part of all three crimes and is charged with three counts of armed robbery.