Boy, 12, charged with robbing two people at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy is charged with robbing two people in Humboldt Park last month.

The boy was taken into custody by the Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce on Thursday, in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the person who robbed a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, in the 4100 block of West North Avenue on Jan. 28.

He is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

No further information was immediately available.